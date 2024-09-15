Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NRC Pleased To See RONS And RORS Funding Allocation

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 12:12 am
Press Release: National Road Carriers Association

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) is pleased to see the Government’s announcements today allocating funding to Roads of National Significance (RONS) and Roads of Regional Significance (RORS).

NRC CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers said today's announcements by Transport Minister Simeon Brown confirm the funding is available to deliver the RONS and RORS around the country as pledged.

“The RONS and RORS are a welcome return to structured planned investment of the transport network and is in line with what NRC called for pre-election.

“A long-term plan for addressing the infrastructure deficit and providing certainty will drive down cost, enabling more to be done to return the network to a state that enables productivity and supports economic growth.

“With this increased certainty we hope to see the doors opening in terms of investment opportunities, both from local and international investors, and the contractors we need to attract to deliver the programme of work. 

“This is a really positive step forward in terms of prioritising the work required, factoring in future demands, community and economic needs. We can look forward to increased resilience and productivity from the network which will benefit New Zealand as a whole.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from National Road Carriers Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 