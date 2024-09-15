NRC Pleased To See RONS And RORS Funding Allocation

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) is pleased to see the Government’s announcements today allocating funding to Roads of National Significance (RONS) and Roads of Regional Significance (RORS).

NRC CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers said today's announcements by Transport Minister Simeon Brown confirm the funding is available to deliver the RONS and RORS around the country as pledged.

“The RONS and RORS are a welcome return to structured planned investment of the transport network and is in line with what NRC called for pre-election.

“A long-term plan for addressing the infrastructure deficit and providing certainty will drive down cost, enabling more to be done to return the network to a state that enables productivity and supports economic growth.

“With this increased certainty we hope to see the doors opening in terms of investment opportunities, both from local and international investors, and the contractors we need to attract to deliver the programme of work.

“This is a really positive step forward in terms of prioritising the work required, factoring in future demands, community and economic needs. We can look forward to increased resilience and productivity from the network which will benefit New Zealand as a whole.”

