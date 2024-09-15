Catholic Church Abuse Survivors Respond To Death Of Bishop Denis Browne

New Zealand Roman Catholic Bishop Denis Browne, formerly of Hamilton Diocese (1994–2014), Auckland Diocese (1983–1994), and the Diocese of Rarotonga (1977–1983), has died.

Victims and survivors of clerical child sexual assault by Bishop Browne's priests remain traumatised by Browne's response to their experiences. They have claimed that Bishop Browne walked away from his responsibility to adequately respond to their suffering. They found Bishop Browne to be evasive and lacking in integrity. Along with their families, they continue to suffer today because of this, with no changes from the current bishops.

The experience of survivor Richard Van Der Hulst in dealing with Bishop Browne was telling: "Bishop Denis Browne’s lies and coverups caused years of extra hurt and harm to me and my family.” Richard remembers Browne as “a hypocrite and a protector of child sexual abusers.”

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) in Oceania calls on the current bishops of Hamilton, Auckland, and Rarotonga, and all church leaders, to not follow in Bishop Browne’s negligent ways, and instead, support the abused in their dioceses and stop the coverups.

