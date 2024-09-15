Save The Children Opposes Proposed Changes To Schools’ Legislated Objectives

5 September 2024

Save the Children is extremely concerned the Government’s proposal to narrow the focus of schools’ legislated education objectives to prioritise achievement and remove references to children’s rights will have a detrimental impact on children now and in the future.

The Education Ministry has opened consultation on proposed changes to the objectives, which currently include four primary objectives: ensuring all children achieve their highest possible standard; providing a safe place; including students with different needs; and giving effect to the Treaty of Waitangi.

Save the Children Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey says while achievement is important, it does not occur in isolation. It is the result of optimum conditions for children to learn and thrive, with the current four objectives encompassing a more holistic approach to education.

"A wealth of research and experience shows children do well at school when their needs and wellbeing are met, when they feel safe and secure in their surroundings, and they are supported by qualified skilled teachers," she says.

"Children are complex beings, individuals with their own rights and needs that need to be understood, respected and supported. Successful education settings understand this and develop quality learning programmes that are responsive to the needs of their learners while seeking to advance their success."

Ms Southey is also concerned by the proposed removal of legislative requirements referencing relevant student rights set out in the Act, the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990 and the Human Rights Act 1993. It is essential that there is a requirement to understand, respect and uphold children’s rights explicitly referenced in this legislation.

"Rights empower children and directly contribute to their achievement. They are a critical backstop when children are harmed, neglected or discriminated against. Rights are part of our children’s daily lives ensuring children are protected, provided for and can participate," she says.

"Given the critical role that education plays in children’s daily lives and the impact on their future lives, rights must be strengthened and upheld, and in no way lessened or reduced in the legislation that sets the parameters for education.

"Children’s success is more than just test results. Children deserve to their schools be safe, responsive to their needs and the needs of their peers, to uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi and give effect to the indigenous culture of Aotearoa, and to be places where they can achieve their full potential."

About Save the Children NZ:

Save the Children works in 120 countries across the world. The organisation responds to emergencies and works with children and their communities to ensure they survive, learn and are protected.

Save the Children NZ currently supports international programmes in Fiji, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Laos, Nepal, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea. Areas of work include child protection, education and literacy, disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation, and alleviating child poverty.

