NZTA Commitment To Accessibility Questioned Following Block Of E-scooter Remote Piloting

A decision from Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) to block e-scooter remote piloting function is being questioned by disability advocacy groups who support the technology as a solution to ease accessibility issues.

New Zealand’s first e-scooter provider with remote reparking technology, Ario, has been instructed by NZTA to deactivate its re-parking technology or not use it.

In an open letter, disability advocacy groups including CCS Disability Action, Disability Leadership Canterbury, and Access for All Otago, called on the Minister of Transport to “consider the immediate and potential impact of withdrawing this function from the people of New Zealand.”

“We support remote piloting as the most effective solution to keep streets unimpeded by non-compliantly parked shared scooters,” the letter says.

“Without this function, accessibility for all people is significantly reduced. Non-compliantly parked shared scooters are an issue globally. Ario has taken a proactive approach to avoid this as a world first in New Zealand and should receive support from NZTA for this innovative initiative.”

Ario’s remote reparking feature allows one of its Auckland-based technicians to login remotely and safely move any poorly parked Ario scooters to a less hazardous or less disruptive place.

It takes Ario an average of eight minutes to move a poorly parked scooter compared to the standard 90 minutes other providers take. Auckland Council’s parking compliance KPI of 92% is the highest in New Zealand. In comparison, Ario’s parking compliance is over 99%.

Ario New Zealand General Manager, Adam Muirson, says their remote reparking technology addresses a longstanding problem and NZTA’s decision is a move in the wrong direction.

“Before launching, we engaged with accessibility and disability advocacy groups to hear about their issues with e-rideshare, so we could understand how our technology could solve problems rather than add to them.“To have the government unilaterally block the technology that has been developed to support better access and clearer paths is a huge set-back. The technology is not only ready to go, it has already been used successfully in Auckland, yet it must now be switched off because of the regulator’s interpretation,” says Muirson.

Ario has sought intervention from the Minister of Transport, requesting officials amend the definition of “wheeled recreational device” in rule 1.6 of the Land Transport (Road User) Rule 2004 so that a wheeled recreational device still meets the requirements of that definition while being reparked remotely.

“Since shared e-scooters were first introduced to New Zealand streets in 2018 there has been little activity by the incumbents to innovate, particularly when it comes to parking safety and providing good access.

“We have world leading technology landed in the street now: there is no reason why New Zealanders should be made to wait for the regulation to catch up,” he says.

Note:

Ario is a leading e-rideshare provider that uses cutting-edge science and design to address the industry’s major access and safety issues, leading the way in the micro-mobility rideshare space globally.

Through the use of advancements like remote reparking technology, 360-degree sensors and cameras, a three-wheeled design and patented suspension system, stability and braking safety are increased. Parking in accessways and in the middle of footpaths can be deterred; and the units are each used more and last longer, meaning less scooters in landfill.

Ario’s e-scooters have been designed to comply with all relevant regulations, with an OHS safety management system designed by a HASANZ safety professional to be compliant with ISO 45001.

NZTA determined that the use of a remote operation function on any e-scooter would be in conflict with the definition of “wheeled recreational device” as specified in the E–Scooters (Declaration Not to be Motor Vehicles) Notice 2023, and in the Land Transport (Road User) Rule 2004.

On 19 August, NZTA updated the wording on their website to state: "If an e-scooter can operate autonomously or by remote control, these functions must be deactivated or not used".

Ario subsequently deactivated its remote reparking feature on 20 August.

