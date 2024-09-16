IRD Betrays Taxpayers By Leaking Personal Information

RNZ reported this morning on concerns that IRD has been sharing details of thousands of taxpayers with internet giants such as Facebook. The data includes taxpayers’ date of birth, phone numbers and contacts.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“These reports that the IRD is leaking taxpayer’s data to big tech giants without notice is a violation of millions of Kiwis’ privacy. Hardworking Kiwis are the reason the IRD and government are able to operate, and leaking their personal phone numbers, contacts and date of birth to benefit overseas billionaires is unacceptable.

“IRD’s defence that ‘they are fully compliant with the law’ is truly disappointing, and doubling down on failing to protect Kiwis’ privacy is embarrassing. International counterparts including European and American regulators are clear that the tools used by the IRD are not sufficient to protect taxpayers.

“Hardworking taxpayers don’t expect to have their data handed over to tech firms without their knowledge. If the IRD can’t be trusted to protect people’s sensitive data, then frankly who in government can? Those responsible need to be held accountable.

NOTES: The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

