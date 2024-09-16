400 Christian Leaders Call On MPs To Vote Down The Treaty Principles Bill

In anticipation of the release of the coalition’s Treaty Principles Bill, 440 Christian leaders, including the most senior leaders of Catholic, Anglican, Methodist, Salvation Army and Vineyard denominations, have signed a letter stating they oppose the intent of the Bill and appealing to all MPs not to let it get to Select Committee.

The Bill would seek to redefine how the text of Te Tiriti is interpreted in principles in a way that differs from a recognition of collective rights of iwi Māori and their relationship with the Crown that the original document stated.

The signatures range from all three Anglican Archbishops; a current Catholic Archbishop and a Cardinal; President of the Methodist Church; Commissioner of the Salvation Army, and the leaders of the Vineyard Movement and other pentecostal church denominations.

Common Grace Aotearoa, an organisation that organises Christians on Treaty justice among other issues, has said of the letter:

“We see Te Tiriti as a covenant between peoples, a living taonga that gives us all a place to belong in this land. We believe God takes covenants seriously and that we are likewise called to honour our promises.

There is a long whakapapa that ties Christians to this foundational document - a history full of both pain and promise. Christian missionaries were present at the signing at Waitangi, then carried the Treaty sheets to other rangatira around the country. This connection motivates Christian leaders to speak up today.”

The open letter states:

“As Christian leaders from across Aotearoa New Zealand we express our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi. We affirm that Te Tiriti o Waitangi protects the Tino Rangatiratanga of hapū and iwi. That rangatiratanga over land and taonga is to be upheld.

We therefore express our opposition to the proposed Treaty Principles Bill.

The proposed Bill is inconsistent with Te Tiriti o Waitangi in that it does not recognise the collective rights of iwi Māori or guarantee their relationship with the Crown. It would undermine what Te Tiriti guarantees, and what decades of law, jurisprudence and policy have sought to recognise.”

Interest from Christians to deepen understanding and commitment to Te Tiriti has been high since the coalition government announced their intent to introduce the Bill.

Alex Johnston, Co-Director of Common Grace Aotearoa said, “Over 240 church groups around the country have taken part in a Treaty education series we created - ‘Belonging in this Land’ - so far this year, with another 100 signed up to use it. This shows the massive interest from faith communities in learning how to honour the commitment made in Te Tiriti, to know our history, and seek reconciliation so we can live well together into the future.”

Signatories of the open letter had various motivations to sign.

Very Rev Jay Ruka, Dean of Taranaki Cathedral and author of a book about the Treaty and Christianity, Huia Come Home, said, “It is beyond grievous that David Seymour is intentionally pitching the sacredness of Te Tiriti O Waitangi and the significance of democracy against each other. He is tricking New Zealanders into thinking that to honour our founding contract is to demerit democratic representation. This is a lie. As a Christian leader, I steadfastly oppose this falsity. The Treaty Principles Bill is holding our nation in contempt.”

Commissioner Mark Campbell, Salvation Army Territorial Leader of New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga and Samoa, said “The Salvation Army acknowledges Te Tiriti o Waitangi as the basis of a cultural partnership between Māori as the Tangata Whenua and non-Māori. We view Te Tiriti as a sacred, covenantal, agreement and, as such, are asking the Government to stop any further progress of the ‘Treaty Principles Bill’ along with any other measures that threaten to undermine the articles and intent of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

Dr Alan Jamieson, General Director, Arotahi, and former Senior Pastor of Southwest Baptist: “The arrival of the draft ‘Treaty Principles Bill’ beckons as a sad day; as the legal standing of our treaty, its significance as a covenant, and a societally-agreed foundation is cynically questioned, increasing disunity and polarisation that reverses the progress made in recent decades.”

Dr Alistair Reese, theologian and historian, who gave the homily at the Waitangi dawn service this year said: “It would have been more socially responsible if the drafters of this Bill had experimented with their iconoclastic interpretations elsewhere. They are like those who pick the scabs on an unhealed wound - exposing our nation’s scars to further infection and the wounded to further trauma.”

Rev Wendy Scott, Common Grace Aotearoa trustee and an Anglican Priest said, "What is the coalition government hoping to achieve with the stance they are all holding by presenting the Treaty Principles Bill? Their combined rhetoric is conflicting and only seeks to increase racial division within the country. Surely a government’s role is to unite and not divide.”

Helen Brereton, a Baptist pastor said, “Religious freedom is granted in the fourth oral article of te Tiriti o Waitangi. …. As a religious person and a religious leader, I decry efforts to undermine Te Tiriti and support any efforts that promote the furtherance of genuine, life affirming, and mutually beneficial biculturalism in our nation.”

Dr Michael Rhodes, Lecturer in Old Testament at Carey Baptist College said, “As a recent immigrant to Aotearoa, I am grateful for the way Te Tiriti creates a place for my whānau by honouring and protecting a partnership relationship between Tangata Whenua and Tangata Tiriti. As a Christian committed to justice, I believe that this understanding of Te Tiriti ought to be defended and promoted for the well-being of all.”

Alex Johnston concluded, “Together as hundreds of Christian leaders we are united in agreement that the Treaty Principles Bill is unhelpful for a socially cohesive, flourishing Aotearoa New Zealand. We call on all Members of Parliament to oppose the Bill, and to act to prevent it from reaching Select Committee. As leaders of Christian communities we will continue to speak out, and to mobilise to uphold the mana of Te Tiriti.”

© Scoop Media

