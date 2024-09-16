Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
NZCTU Slams Govt For Failing Mill Workers

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:20 am
Press Release: NZCTU

NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi is slamming the Government for failing to bring a plan to the table to save around 300 jobs in the Ruapehu district, following the decision of Winstone Pulp International to close the Karioi pulp mill and the Tangiwai sawmill.

“Our hearts go out to all the workers who have lost their jobs, and we stand in solidarity with them at this terribly difficult time,” said NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff. 

“The Government had the power to keep the mill alive by creating a plan for power price stability, but they failed to deliver. 

“This decision will be devastating for the Ruapehu district who were already dealing with high unemployment and a lack of opportunities. This is the last thing they need. 

“Government has a responsibility to keep rural communities alive by supporting regional economic development and stepping in to show leadership when critical industries are struggling. Writing off whole communities is simply unacceptable. 

“Local manufacturing plays an important role in our regional economies and that needs to be protected into the future. It is the role of Government to guarantee this by implementing employment, regional development and Just Transition strategies that prioritise job creation and protection in rural communities. 

“Everyone deserves good work that is secure and pays well, regardless of where they live. This decision shows we have a long way to go to make that a reality,” said Wagstaff.

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
