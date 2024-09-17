Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Submissions Open For The Gambling (Definition Of Remote Interactive Gambling) Amendment Bill

Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 11:07 am
Press Release: Governance and Administration Committee

The Chair of the Governance and Administration Committee is calling for public submissions on the Gambling (Definition of Remote Interactive Gambling) Amendment Bill. The deadline to send written submissions is 11.59pm on Thursday 19 September. The committee will then hear oral submissions from the public the following week. As the committee’s report back date to the House of Representatives is Thursday 10 October, there is a highly compressed timeframe for public consultation.

The bill, as introduced, would amend the Gambling Act 2003 to permanently exempt class 3 gambling in the form of a lottery from the prohibition on remote interactive gambling, allowing it to be conducted remotely. There is currently a temporary exemption in place to achieve this which expires on 31 October 2024.

Class 3 gambling is carried out without a gambling machine by a licensed operator for the purposes of raising money for an authorised purpose (either a charity or non-commercial purpose) with prize values over $5000. This bill would allow class 3 lotteries to continue to conduct activities such as advertising and taking payment online or via phone.

