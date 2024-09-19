Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand Must Sanction Israel Over Its Inflammatory Attempts To Widen The War In The Middle East

Thursday, 19 September 2024, 6:53 am
Press Release: Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa

The exploding-pager attack in Lebanon is yet another Israeli attempt to provoke a wider Middle East war.

It comes after several previous, highly-inflammatory Israeli actions aimed to do the same thing:

  • The assassination of Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Beirut
  • The assassination of Hamas Leader Ismail Hanniyah who was negotiating a ceasefire agreement with Israel. The assassination took place in Iran in a flagrant breach of Iranian sovereignty
  • The Israeli missile attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria which killed several top Iranian officials

The New Zealand government has previously urged all parties to refrain from actions that would escalate Israel’s war on Gaza into a wider Middle East war.

“With this latest attack our government must condemn Israel” says PSNA National Chair John Minto.

“Israel is an out-of-control rogue state which is an imminent danger to peace and security the world over”

“Many times the government has urged all sides to step back from a wider war but Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu is determined to expand death and destruction across the region”

“Netanyahu’s doing this to avoid the collapse of his far-right government and his looming trial on bribery and corruption charges.”

“Pious words from our Prime Minister will be ineffective. Condemnation and sanctions against this pariah state are long overdue”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 