Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

COMS-Israel: Bad Decision By Peters

Saturday, 21 September 2024, 2:56 pm
Press Release: COMS Israel

The Coalition of Ministers Supporting Israel condemns the United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/ES-10/L.31/Rev.1 of 18 September 2024, which demands Israel end ‘unlawful presence’ in Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The reasons for our condemnation of the resolution are:

  1. Israel has a right to be on those lands termed Occupied Palestinian Territories because it is the Jewish people’s ancient indigenous land, with a documented historical connection proven in Biblical scriptures and other historical accounts. The Palestinians living in Judea and Samaria, known also as the West Bank, have a right to be there too, but not exclusive of Jews who also have that right.
  2. Israel needs to exercise control over those lands because of the terrorist threat to Israel’s sovereignty. The separation wall spoken of in the resolution was created to keep suicide bombers out of Israel at the height of the second intifada, and it has proven its effectiveness by stemming such attacks against Israel since then. Any hope of long-term peace needs Israel to control the area.
  3. The international community should be encouraging dialogue between the parties involved – namely the Israelis and the Palestinians, helping them to come together for negotiating and settling their disputes through mutual respect and dialogue. Instead, the UN has become judge and executioner in voting for this Palestinian sponsored resolution which promotes bias and discrimination against the Jewish people.
  4. Nowhere in the resolution are the atrocities of October 7 mentioned, nor the countless attacks by Palestinian terrorists against innocent Israeli civilians during the century-old conflict, which underlines the need for Israeli security control of the area.

We are offended that New Zealand has voted in favour of this resolution, which lacks insight and foresight. This conflict will not be resolved through one-sided unilateral resolutions by outsiders who cannot appreciate the complexities faced by the State of Israel, which is currently fighting an existential war for its survival.

We call on the Minister of Foreign affairs, the Rt Hon Winston Peters, to rethink his policy and re-align it with our traditional defence partners, none of which voted in favour of this resolution.

COMS-Israel is a group of 65 Church Ministers in New Zealand who come from Pentecostal, Baptist, Brethren, Polynesian, Presbyterian, and Anglican churches who support the right of the Jewish State of Israel to protect its homeland.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from COMS Israel on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 