West Papua Action Aotearoa On The End Of NZ Pilot's Captivity

The solidarity network West Papua Action Aotearoa is delighted to hear that the NZ pilot Phillip Mehrtens is free and safe and that the plan to end his captivity was achieved without apparent violence.

“Phillip and his family have been through a prolonged ordeal and we are so glad the situation has been peacefully resolved. We have been aware of the desire of the TPNPB to release him from for months and the question has been how to achieve this.

We welcome the news and we hope that this positive outcome will lead to the New Zealand Government calling on Indonesia to withdraw troops from Papuan highlands.

Civilians including Phillip Mehrtens should never be subjected to kidnapping and neither should West Papuans be held to ransom by Indonesia’s sustained and violent occupation," Ms Delahunty said.

