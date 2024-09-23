PSA Strongly Opposes Any Clawback On Flexible Work Arrangements

Govt job cuts to blame for Wellington’s ills, not working from home

The Government’s reckless decisions to axe thousands of public service jobs are what is hammering the Wellington economy, not working from home.

"If the Government really cared about the Wellington economy, then it shouldn’t have cut thousands of hard working, dedicated public service workers from its payroll," said Duane Leo National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"The directive from Public Service Minister Nicola Willis to reduce numbers of people working from home is just a scapegoat for the real problem which is of the Government’s own making.

"Taking the spending power of thousands of public service workers out of the Wellington economy is what is damaging businesses, and the Government must take full responsibility for its poor leadership and economic management.

"Simply telling workers to come back to the city a few more days a week won’t revive the Wellington economy. In a cost-of-living crisis, people are already saving money by making their own lunches and cutting down on coffees and after work drinks."

The decision is out of step with modern workplaces, across the private and public sector and around the world which have embraced flexible working because of its many benefits.

The latest Shaping Business Study by 2Degrees underlines this with the majority (51%) saying it has increased productivity and more than a third (37%) saying it helps to recruit and retain staff.

"Many public servants already have flexible working built into the employment agreements that have been negotiated by unions and employers. The Government can’t just disregard negotiated employment agreements.

"Workers have made decisions around their family life based on these agreements, and its particularly important for our disabled kaimahi. Flexible work arrangements make it easier for those who face challenges being in the office every day to have rewarding and productive 40-hour weeks.

"The PSA will be backing our members to stand together to hold onto their legal entitlements.

"This directive is just par for the course from a government which has consistently attacked public service workers and the role they play in supporting the economy.

"More job cuts are likely, and the Government has made it clear in the latest Workforce Policy Statement that it wants to clamp down on pay rises.

"All the evidence shows austerity doesn’t work. The Government should be investing in public services and stop blaming public service workers for the damage caused by its own policies," said Duane Leo.

© Scoop Media

