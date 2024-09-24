10th Anniversary Of The HWPL World Peace Summit Commemorated In Auckland

Cultural performances for peace. Photo/Supplied. 10 years of peace work gallery. Photo/Supplied.



Auckland, New Zealand—The 10th Anniversary of the HWPL World Peace Summit was commemorated at the Mt Eden War Memorial Hall in Auckland. Held on September 21st, the event, themed "Creating a World Peace Community Through Regional Collaboration," drew participants from various sectors dedicated to fostering global peace and harmony.

The celebration included a variety of cultural performances that highlighted the rich diversity and shared aspirations for peace among different communities. They ranged from a classical Indian Dance, Children’s performance, and a song performed by the volunteers from the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) and International Woman’s Peace Group (IWPG). These performances were intended to entertain and inspire the audience, emphasizing the role of culture in uniting people from all walks of life.

In addition to the performances, various community groups hosted interactive booth including Raise Up, Do You Still Dream and The Art of Living that showcased their unique contributions to peacebuilding efforts. These groups, representing diverse ethnicities, religions, and social causes, aimed to provide attendees with insights into the different ways communities are working toward shared goals of peace and unity. The booths facilitated meaningful exchanges and promoted a sense of solidarity among participants, underscoring the importance of grassroots involvement in the global peace movement.

Chairman Lee Man-hee of HWPL pointed out that division of religion caused tremendous loss of life, emphasizing that religions must take the lead in dialogue and understanding. “We must work together to create a world of peace and leave it as a legacy for future generations. This is to fulfil our mission as a light that brings life to the global village. Only through love and peace can the world become one,” he said.

A key feature of the event was a series of roundtable discussions, during which representatives from different sectors came together to discuss the progress achieved over the past decade and to outline future peace initiatives. These discussions fostered a collaborative atmosphere, allowing participants to exchange ideas, share best practices, and strengthen the global network committed to peacebuilding.

Nayzel Sushil founder of the “Be a Wolf” movement, a movement that aims to help foster mindset, instil confidence and help people to influence change in their lives, spoke about how “We're bringing people together to have conversations. And I think the more conversations we have, the more light it sparks within us to be better role models in the community and keep spreading the message of peace. I think it creates a sense of belonging, to be honest.”

The 10th Anniversary of the HWPL World Peace Summit in Auckland highlighted the ongoing commitment of individuals and organizations worldwide to achieving lasting peace. As the event concluded, participants expressed a renewed sense of purpose and determination to continue their efforts toward creating a peaceful and harmonious world.

© Scoop Media

