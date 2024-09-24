Government Called To Condemn Israel’s Reckless Provocation In Civilian Slaughter In Lebanon

Israel has begun the wholesale slaughter of Lebanese civilians in a war model based on the genocide in Gaza and PSNA is calling on the government to condemn the killing.

Over the past few days at least 492 people, including 35 children, have been killed and 1,645 wounded in Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

This is the latest of Israel’s highly-inflammatory actions to provoke a wider Middle East War which include:

The assassination of Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Beirut

in Beirut The assassination of Hamas Leader Ismail Hanniyah who was negotiating a ceasefire agreement with Israel. The assassination took place in Iran in a flagrant breach of Iranian sovereignty

The Israeli missile attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria which killed several top Iranian officials

The “exploding pager” attack in Lebanon

“Israel is an out-of-control rogue state which is pushing hard for an all-out war with Iran” says PSNA National Chair John Minto. “Our government must condemn the killings and demand accountability for Israel’s reckless provocations”

“Christopher Luxon claims the government wants all parties to refrain from actions that would escalate Israel’s war on Gaza into a wider Middle East war. Israel is actively fanning the flames of war and Mr Luxon must call this out on behalf of Aotearoa New Zealand”

“The problem in the Middle East has always been Israel’s colonisation of Palestine over 76 years, driving Palestinians off their land before stealing the land”

In the meantime Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is driving for a wider war to avoid the collapse of his far-right government and his looming trial on bribery and corruption charges.”

