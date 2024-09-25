Govt Blind To Risks As Science Cuts Leave Kiwis More Vulnerable To Natural Disasters

GNS Science cuts net 59 jobs

Tally of science roles axed by Govt now over 400

Govt ignores pleas of international science community

GNS Science today confirmed final decisions that will see a net 59 roles, around 10% of its workforce, cut, including principal and senior scientists, geologists, geophysicists, geochemists, technicians and support staff.

"The Government is wilfully blind to the damage its attack on science is wreaking on our ability to be prepared for future earthquakes or tsunamis," said Duane Leo, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"GNS Science is losing some of our best and brightest geohazard scientists, some with decades of experience. Some will likely move abroad to countries like Australia, where science is recognised as a vital contributor to the economy.

"This should be all about protecting New Zealand long term, not saving money in the short term. It’s just more cold, hard evidence of this government’s failure to grapple with the serious challenges we face as a country."

GNS scientists play a crucial role in enhancing our understanding of geohazard threats. Their work contributes to the National Seismic Hazard Model, which is key to assessing risks to public safety and the economy, while strengthening New Zealand’s resilience to seismic events.

As one experienced GNS scientist put it: "The underpinning research we do supports government and industry to understand and plan for risk. The research improves knowledge of how and where to build resilient infrastructure and helps to reduce the impact of natural hazards on people and property.

"We’re recognised internationally for our foundational research in earth sciences and punch well above our weight. These changes threaten the progress we've made.

"The loss of expertise is a huge blow for our earth science community. How can we keep attracting young talent when experienced scientists are being let go?"

The Government’s cuts have shocked the international science community - 85 scientists from seven countries have written an open letter to the Government stating that the cuts risk ‘compromising essential geoscientific expertise and partnerships needed to address geohazards risks, which is critical for a country whose economy and community safety is so vulnerable to earthquakes, volcanoes, and climate change’.

"It's extremely embarrassing that respected scientists from around the world can see the huge value GNS scientists provide to our country, but the Government can’t," said Duane Leo.

"Yet again it proves that these cuts are more about saving money than harnessing the long-term benefits of science and research. The Government would rather give a handout to landlords and big tobacco than a hand up to our scientists. It’s shameful."

