Hearings For The Crown Minerals Amendment Bill

The Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee has agreed to a process for hearing oral submissions on the Crown Minerals Amendment Bill.

Submissions on the bill closed at 11.59pm on Tuesday, 1 October. The committee received approximately 5,600 written submissions, and 392 requests to make oral submissions (75 from organisations and 317 from individuals).

The committee has agreed it will hold two full days of oral submissions: Friday, 4 October and Monday, 7 October. This will work out to be approximately 15 hours of hearings. Hearings will be held on Zoom only.

The committee invited 130 key stakeholders to make a written submission, 21 of whom requested to make an oral submission. The committee will invite all 21 of these key stakeholders to make an oral submission. Two-thirds of the remaining hearing time will be allocated to randomly selected organisations. One-third of the remaining hearing time will be allocated to randomly selected individuals. The committee will not invite people who made form submissions, or submissions of less than 2 lines, to make an oral submission.

Submitters can expect to be contacted by committee staff to arrange a hearing time soon. The committee thanks submitters in advance for their cooperation with staff to arrange a hearing time.

Hearings will be livestreamed on the Parliament website. A list of submitters who will speak to the committee will be available on the Parliament website once the submitters have been booked in.

