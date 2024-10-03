Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Who Really Controls Wellington City Council?

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 4:32 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Andrea Vance’s reports in The Post on the latest ructions concerning the potential sale Wellington City Council’s shareholding in Wellington International Airport Limited, where council staff had been posting information supporting the sale on the council’s social media channels and website.

Council chief executive Barbara McKerrow finally ordered the posts to be removed, but not before past and present councillors accused officials of playing politics.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman, James Ross, stated “officials wading into a highly-charged political debate by propagandising for one side is deeply concerning. This is a live issue that’s still in need of a vote by elected councillors to resolve.

“But worse than that, councillors are saying these posts are using financial information the councillors themselves have been denied access to. Once again, councillors are being expected to try and govern the city blind, whilst officers play puppet-master behind the scenes.

“This is beyond unacceptable, and serious questions need to be asked about who’s actually running Wellington City Council. Officers have no right to dictate to elected representatives what information they’re allowed to see and when, and they need bringing to heel before the city spins further down the pan. Wellington is not Barbara McKerrow’s personal fiefdom.”

© Scoop Media

