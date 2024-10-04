Health New Zealand Reports Near $1 Billion Dollar Deficit

The NZ Herald has released a story regarding Health New Zealand’s recent $934 million deficit for fiscal year 2024.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“These recent figures highlight the financial mismanagement that occurs at Health New Zealand. With news like this, taxpayers are absolutely in their right to demand answers.

“It’s not as if this $934 million deficit wasn’t preventable. Parts of this deficit include $193 million of expired Covid-19 stock, having almost 4400 staff over budget at a cost of $406 million, and finding $40 million ‘less’ in savings.

“These results demonstrate how major reform is needed at Health New Zealand. Their current trajectory of overspending more than $130 million per month is unsustainable. If this keeps up, they will be over $1.3 billion in the hole next year.

“While they may blame unreceived funding, the reality is that they aren’t providing a responsible, value-for-money service. It’s time for Health NZ show some respect to the people paying the bills and start to do a better job of balancing their books.”

