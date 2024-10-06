KASM Slams Govt Decision To Fast-track Seabed Mining

Kiwis Against Seabed Mining today slammed the government for putting a failed and hugely dangerous and experimental project like Trans Tasman Resources bid to mine the seabed in the South Taranaki Bight on the fast track list.

“It’s a sad day for Aotearoa New Zealand when an experimental industry that has been examined in detail and ultimately failed by this country’s Supreme Court, gets to be rushed through with limited consideration,” said KASM Chairperson Cindy Baxter.

“This 100% Australian-owned company is in a terrible financial state: it has no idea how to extract the so-called ‘critical minerals’ out of the ironsands, and it hasn't been able to prove seabed mining safe. It cannot be allowed to go ahead. There will be nothing in it for the people of Taranaki, and it would set a huge and dangerous precedent.”

“This is a long way from over: we will do everything we can to stop this monstrosity from going ahead, and we have tens of thousands of Kiwis behind us,” she said.

The TTR’s failed bid to dig up 50 million tonnes of the South Taranaki Bight every year for 35 years - in a 66 square kilometre area - would be the first off the ranks, but it could set the precedent to grow into a massive 877 square kilometre seabed mining zone. (The company already has a mining licence for a 242 sqkm area and is already touting this area plus another 635 square kms to its investors).

The resulting sediment plume from seabed mining will spread right across the Bight, interfering with feeding grounds for seabirds and marine mammals.

The Bight is home to a population of pygmy blue whales unique to New Zealand, with whales experts describing the impact of the noise from seabed mining as “like living next to a vacuum cleaner for 35 years.”

Also affected will be little blue penguins, or Kororā, some of whom swim 100kms from the Marlborough Sounds to feed at the Patea Shoals.

