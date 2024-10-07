Stop Weaponising Te Tiriti O Waitangi To Divide New Zealanders From Each Other

In a few years New Zealanders will celebrate the 200th commemoration of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the Treaty of Waitangi. What will we celebrate? What is needed to ensure the following 200 years will be better?

On the eve of his highly publicised debate with ACT Party Leader David Seymour, Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira CE Helmut Modlik is contemplative about the future of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“The Treaty was created to bring people together. Everyone has a place under Te Tiriti,” says Modlik. “But it is often weaponised to divide New Zealanders from each other.”

“Our ancestors set down a vision in 1840, to build a nation, together. We need to stop weaponising it against each other and use it for our greater good.”

Te Tiriti o Waitangi is an agreement allowing the Crown to govern, and Māori to retain their self determination. A simple proposition which is often questioned, and the place of Māori as tangata whenua constantly undermined.

Next year, there will only be 15 years to go until the 200th celebration of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

During his debate with Hon David Seymour, Modlik will challenge the Government to start putting plans in place to commemorate the Treaty.

“Let’s not waste millions of tax dollars on the bill and referendum on the Treaty, as proposed by ACT,” says Modlik. “In preparation for 2040, why not use those funds for a national campaign to educate us all on the history and implications of Te Tiriti o Waitangi instead?”

“I’m excited about envisioning what Te Tiriti will bring us in the 21st century,” says Modlik,

“Equally, I’m aware, the Treaty Principles Bill is seen by many New Zealanders as divisive and a device to distract the public from the true intentions of ACT and the coalition Government. Hopefully we’ll find out what those intentions are on Tuesday, 8 October at 8pm.”

