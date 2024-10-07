Aotearoa New Zealand’s Record On Women’s Rights Before The United Nations

Progress on women’s rights in New Zealand will be reviewed this week in Geneva by the United Nations (UN) Committee monitoring women’s rights internationally.

This is New Zealand’s ninth review since the country signed up to the UN Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) in 1985.

The Ministry for Women will present the New Zealand Government’s report, which was submitted in July 2023.

As the country’s national human rights institution, Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission has prepared a ‘shadow report’ for the UN CEDAW Committee. As an A-status national human rights institution the Commission will also be speaking directly to the Committee during the review.

Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo is attending for the Commission supported by one of the Commission’s legal advisors.

Written submissions on the progress of women’s rights have also been provided by civil society organisations from throughout New Zealand – some of which will also have representatives in Geneva.

All public sessions at the UN’s 89th session will be live on UN Web TV: https://webtv.un.org/en

Other countries will also be reviewed in this session including the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Laos), Saudi Arabia, Chile, Canada, Japan, Cuba and Benin.

Timetable of presentations

Pre-Sessions

Monday 7 October, 3pm-4.30pm (Geneva Time)

Tuesday 8 October, 1am-2.30am (NZ Time)

Presentation by civil society organisations at public pre-session meeting

Monday 7 October, 4.30-5pm (Geneva Time)

Tuesday 8 October, 2.30-3am (NZ Time)

Presentation by EEO Commissioner at public national human rights institutions pre-session meeting

CEDAW Committee Session for New Zealand

Thursday 10 October, 10am-5pm (Geneva Time)

Thursday 10 October, 8pm-Friday 11 October 3am (NZ Time)

8pm: The session will open and the New Zealand Government will deliver an introductory statement on progress of women’s rights in Aotearoa. This will be followed by a brief statement from EEO Commissioner Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo (see note 2. to editors).

Following the introductory statements, representatives from the New Zealand Government will respond to questions from members of the CEDAW Committee.

The CEDAW Committee will publish draft findings and recommendations for Aotearoa New Zealand before the end of its 89th session, which concludes on Friday 25 October.

Notes:

1. Under CEDAW Member States are obliged to:

eliminate all forms of discrimination against women in all areas of life

ensure women can develop and advance so they are able to enjoy their human rights and fundamental freedoms in the same way as men

allow the CEDAW Committee to monitor their efforts to implement the CEDAW by reporting back at regular intervals.

2. The Commission is accredited as an A-status national human rights institution. This means it has independent participation rights at the UN Human Rights Council, its treaty bodies and some General Assembly bodies and mechanisms. To maintain its A-status the Commission must every five years demonstrate it is a credible, independent institution upholding the Paris Principleswhich guide national human rights institutions.

3. More information about the Convention and the Commission’s role in monitoring progress on women’s rights.

4. The Commission’s shadow report to the UN CEDAW Committee ‘Examination of Aotearoa New Zealand’s 9th Periodic Report under the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women’ and fact sheets on the human rights environment in Aotearoa; Indigenous women’s rights; Violence and abuse towards women; Dignity and socio-economic status.

5. Access to written submissions from civil society organisations (being progressively uploaded) on this link to the UN website: https://tbinternet.ohchr.org/_layouts/15/treatybodyexternal/TBSearch.aspx?Lang=en&TreatyID=3&CountryID=124

