Public Demands Transparency On The Sinking Of The HMNZS Manawanui

Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 1:34 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Defence Force-led inquiry to determine the cause of the HMNZS Manawanui’s sinking may be kept secret from the public.

“The reasons for the demise of the HMNZS Manawanui must be made known” said a spokesman for the Taxpayers’ Union, Sam Warren.

“The vessel itself was a $100 million asset to New Zealand and her strategic defence. Determining the cause of its sinking sits entirely within the public’s interest.

“Promises made by the Minister for a ‘short-and-sharp’ inquiry are only as good as the transparency that follows.

“Conjecture is running rampant on what might have caused such a costly loss to New Zealand. She was a 20-year old ship performing presumably a low-risk exercise. Was there a technical problem? Issues of poor procurement? Or was there something else that resulted in such a significant loss to the country?

“The Defence Force must reveal as soon as practicable the cause of this disaster so that the public can have confidence this will not be repeated."

