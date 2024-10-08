Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Glaring Inconsistency In New Zealand's Response To Global Humanitarian Crises

Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 4:08 pm
Press Release: FIANZ

Recently FIANZ Advocacy - Youth Leaders had a very positive engagement with officials from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Immigration NZ and NZ Police. Based on the information and clarification we received, we have decided on an evidence-based position paper recommending NZ's response to the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

As concerned youth advocates for human rights, it is crucial that we engage in a meaningful dialogue about New Zealand’s response to the conflict in Gaza. Recent developments, including the International Court of Justice's ruling on the legal consequences of Israel's actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, underscore the urgency of this matter. 

The report can be read here: https://heyzine.com/flip-book/23daea6d0c.html

About Us:

Our multi-ethnic youth leadership comprises a diverse group of professionals, including lawyers, management consultants, engineers, health professionals, and tertiary students, all united by a shared commitment to advancing the best interests of Aotearoa, New Zealand. In pursuit of this common goal, we actively engage with youth from various ethnic and faith communities, including Jewish and Christian groups, as well as tangata whenua, fostering collaboration and inclusivity across our nation's diverse fabric.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from FIANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 