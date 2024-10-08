Glaring Inconsistency In New Zealand's Response To Global Humanitarian Crises

Recently FIANZ Advocacy - Youth Leaders had a very positive engagement with officials from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Immigration NZ and NZ Police. Based on the information and clarification we received, we have decided on an evidence-based position paper recommending NZ's response to the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

As concerned youth advocates for human rights, it is crucial that we engage in a meaningful dialogue about New Zealand’s response to the conflict in Gaza. Recent developments, including the International Court of Justice's ruling on the legal consequences of Israel's actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, underscore the urgency of this matter.

The report can be read here: https://heyzine.com/flip-book/23daea6d0c.html

About Us:

Our multi-ethnic youth leadership comprises a diverse group of professionals, including lawyers, management consultants, engineers, health professionals, and tertiary students, all united by a shared commitment to advancing the best interests of Aotearoa, New Zealand. In pursuit of this common goal, we actively engage with youth from various ethnic and faith communities, including Jewish and Christian groups, as well as tangata whenua, fostering collaboration and inclusivity across our nation's diverse fabric.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

