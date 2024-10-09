Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
MPs Attend 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly To Debate Peace, Innovation, And The Future Of Parliaments

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Office Of Speaker Of Parliament

Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee
Office of the Speaker of the NZ House of Representatives

A cross-party delegation of members of Parliament (MPs) will join representatives from over 140 other parliaments at the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland. The New Zealand delegation will be led by Stuart Smith MP with Tangi Utikere MP, Kahurangi Carter MP, and Hon Rachel Brooking MP attending.

The Assembly is a biannual event, and the theme for this conference is ‘Harnessing science, technology, and innovation for a more peaceful and sustainable future’. A general debate will give the delegates the opportunity to hear from their overseas counterparts, and to offer a unique New Zealand perspective on the Assembly’s key themes.

MPs will also take part in forums on Women Parliamentarians and Young Parliamentarians, and workshops and discussions on topics such as the future of Parliaments. Committees will explore subjects such as peace and international security, and democracy and human rights.

Events from the Assembly will be live streamed on the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) YouTube channel.

The IPU is the global organisation of national Parliaments, founded more than 130 years ago. It is made up of 180 different national parliaments, 15 associate members, and more than 70 observer organisations. The Assembly is an opportunity to build relationships and network with a diverse range of countries and Parliaments.

The delegation will also attend the 28th EU-NZ Inter-Parliamentary Meeting in Brussels, where they will recommence dialogue with the members of the European Parliament following recent EU elections.

