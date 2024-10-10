Animal Justice Party Calls For Urgent Action On Kākā Welfare Concerns

New Zealand's Animal Welfare Act 1999 requires that animals in human care are treated humanely and that their physical, health, and behavioural needs are met. The observed distress in Charlie Girl (weaving behaviour and wing sagging) suggests her current situation may not be meeting these legal requirements.

There appears to be a clear conflict between Charlie Girl's individual welfare and DOC's breeding program objectives. The Animal Welfare Act prioritises the wellbeing of individual animals, which should take precedence over general conservation goals.

At 24 years old, Charlie Girl is elderly for a kākā. The stress of relocation and attempted breeding at this age could be considered unnecessarily cruel and potentially in violation of animal welfare principles.

DOC, as a government department, has an ethical and legal obligation to prioritise the welfare of animals in its care. Continuing to keep Charlie Girl in a stressful environment for the sake of a breeding program could be seen as a breach of this obligation.

The prolonged stress and lack of improvement in Charlie Girl's condition suggest that the move is having a significant negative impact on her long-term welfare.

As a public entity, DOC's actions should align with both legal requirements and public expectations for animal care. Prioritising a breeding program over an individual animal's clear signs of distress could erode public trust in DOC's conservation efforts.

