Luxon Buys Massive Fight With Public Over Fast-track Projects As Select Committee Set To Report Back

Community groups across the country are gearing up for a massive fight against the Government’s decision to ram through destructive projects via the Fast-track Approvals Bill, which the Environment Select Committee is due to report back to Parliament on today.

“Luxon’s Government has shown nothing but contempt for the public as it tries to force through projects rejected by our communities, our councils, and our courts,” says Communities Against the Fast-track (CAFT) spokesperson Augusta Macassey-Pickard.

“Luxon, and the commercial interests he’s backing over his own citizens, have bought themselves a massive fight.”

Communities Against the Fast-track says the response and concern to the Bill has been huge already. 27,000 submissions were made, 20,000 marched in Auckland against the Fast-track, and a hīkoi led by Ngāti Toa arrived at parliament in May to oppose the Bill.

“And that was before the Government even released the list of 149 projects. We know now that this is every bit as destructive as we feared,” says Macassey-Pickard.

The list of projects includes mining projects, some on conservation land and seabed mining, new motorways that lock communities into high emissions transport, more irrigation that will result in communities’ water being even more polluted, a large waste incinerator project in Waimate, new aquaculture farms that threaten marine species, and others.

“Thousands of New Zealanders around the country are gearing up for the fight to protect the communities and places we love from destructive, exploitative projects.”

“It’s truly sickening that our Government would hand over this much power to commercial interests, bringing in a process that strips communities, including mana whenua, of any say over their future.”

CAFT also expressed concern about the Environmental Protection Authority’s ability to apply any rigour to the fast-track process for 149 applications, and others to follow. The already-stretched agency has had funding cuts that would see the loss of one in five jobs, according to the trade union PSA.

“It’s a lot of work to service even one application: appointing the panel, coordinating hearings, notifications, transcripts, decisions and setting up monitoring programmes if a consent is granted. How can the EPA do anything to protect the public interest with this deluge, especially in light of its recent cuts? How can this be anything other than a rubber-stamping exercise?” asked Macassey-Pickard.

She says any changes to the Bill are likely to be cosmetic as the Government has demonstrated its determination to allow commercial interests to exploit the country’s environment and communities.

“Luxon and the National Party particularly have sought to distance themselves from the coal mining, seabed mining, a massive incinerator site, and other extremely destructive projects. They’ve used renewable energy and people’s need for safe, affordable housing as a smokescreen for a Bill that rots the very core of our democratic processes and the rights of the public to have a say.”

“Luxon has bought himself a massive fight.”

© Scoop Media

