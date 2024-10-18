Solicitor-General To Review Prosecution Guidelines
Solicitor-General Una Jagose KC has decided to review the recently published Solicitor General’s Prosecution Guidelines after reflecting on public discussion.
“I have read and listened to public commentary over the last few days. I can see that my wording, particularly in the Introduction, has missed the mark. I can be clearer, and it’s important to get this right to avoid public uncertainty or misunderstanding.
“I have therefore taken down the Guidelines, while I review the Introduction and the rest of the guidance for clarity and consistency. My intention is that this process will be completed promptly, and I will republish the Guidelines in time for them to come into effect as scheduled from 1 January 2025.”