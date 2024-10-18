No Meaningful Change Leaves Fast Track Approvals Bill Stinking

Communities Against the Fast Track are disappointed and frustrated with the report of the Select Committee on the Fast Track Approvals Bill, released this afternoon.

“The report makes it clear that, at least to the Committee’s ‘majority’, it’s more important to push through developments fast, than to get it right for Aotearoa and future generations,” says Augusta Macassey-Pickard, spokesperson for the group (see membership list below).

“This isn’t about speed, it’s a clear demonstration that the government simply wants to avoid any environmental regulation or community oversight.The Committee has ignored the thousands of submissions against this bill, along with its minority members.”

The group noted that of all consents notified at the moment, 93% or them are successful, making a mockery of the Government's rationale that there is a desperate need for this extreme reform. And they question the determination to remove any avenue for public input.

“Intentionally excluding community voices, including those of tangata whenua, is actively ensuring that significant knowledge and understanding will be missed. The lack of adequate scrutiny by anyone but the applicant, the Ministers and their expert panels creates a risk that even the few projects that, at face value, could be beneficial, are likely to be sub-par as they have not been properly interrogated.”

CAFT members are also deeply concerned at the apparent comfort of the (majority) Select Committee with the lack of information they were provided around the implications for Aotearoa in the international trade space.

“The casual attitude taken to our trade situation is reflective of what this bill demonstrates - this Government's apparent disrespect for our country, for our communities.”

“Considering that, and the zombie projects, the retention of aspects like overrides for prohibited activities and Council plans, and the sheer number of proposals on the list that are not relevant to our infrastructure, but, as with seabed mining, and coal and gold mining, are harmful to our environment, it is absolutely clear; the Fast Track Bill is about what’s good for the pockets and bottom lines of a few.

It is abundantly clear this is not about what’s good for Aotearoa.This bill stinks.”

Macassey-Pickard also says the group has serious concerns and doubts over the ability of the system to cope - 149 significant proposals at a time when the EPA has, like many other Government Departments, been significantly scaled back.

“It’s a lot of work to service even one application: appointing the panel, coordinating hearings, notifications, transcripts, decisions and setting up monitoring programmes if a consent is granted. How can the EPA do anything to protect the public interest with this deluge, especially in light of its recent cuts? How can this be anything other than a rubber-stamping exercise?” asked Macassey-Pickard.

