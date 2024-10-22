Cuts To School Lunch Programme Puts Further Pressure On Stretched Schools

Aotearoa’s largest education union, NZEI Te Riu Roa, says that while it is positive that Ka Ora, Ka Ako, the Healthy School Lunches Programme, is continuing for both primary and secondary students, the union is deeply concerned about the consequences of funding cuts.

The cuts to funding announced by the Associate Minister of Education means schools providing meals themselves have had funding cut by 25-50%. (From up to $8.29 per head to $4 a head). Funding for schools buying in lunches from commercial providers will be $3 a head.

“The internal model (where food is cooked and delivered within schools) works best because the people working to create, cook and deliver the food are part of the school community and part of the school staff. School catering also provides a unique opportunity for learning as part of the curriculum,” says Tute Mila, principal at Arakura School.

About 25% of schools in the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme use the internal model.

“We would challenge any Minister to make a meal for $4 a head five times a week. Even with great discounts on ingredients, anyone who visits a supermarket or makes meals at home knows that a cut of 25-50% is significant and can only mean a cut to what schools can do.

“These substantial cost cuts mean schools will have hard decisions about the amazing staff supporting the cooking and distribution of lunches. Ka Ora, Ka Ako has previously required all staff to be paid at least the Living Wage of $26. We know schools will want to keep their staff on current pay and hours but this cut means the Government is putting unacceptable pressure on schools as employers.

"If it results in staff having hours cut, then this could result in teachers or support staff being pulled away from teaching or supporting students to pick up the load. Neither of these two options are acceptable.

“With the external model, no funding has been provided to cover staff distributing meals within schools, again pulling them away from time with students. Government has favoured a cut-price deal with disregard for the resourcing necessary within schools to deliver this.”

The announcement stated that there will be 17 food suppliers for the external model led by Compass and Libelle.

“These companies have a record of performance issues when trusted with delivering school lunches. We want assurances that the external providers are providing high-quality meals and being responsive to the needs of schools. Workers in the programme must receive at least the New Zealand living wage. We ask that these companies commit to also pay at least the living wage to their workers.”

“The most recent evaluation of Ka Ora, Ka Ako showed that not only did it positively impact on the attendance of students facing the highest food poverty, but school leaders also reported significant improvements in behaviour and learning. If we want to make a difference to attendance and engagement, then we should be expanding not reducing this programme.”

