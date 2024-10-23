More Than 10,000 Workers Fight Back Against Government Cuts

More than 10,000 workers, including PSA members, gathered across the motu to fight back together against government cuts to public, health and community services and attacks on Te Tiriti.

PSA members stood shoulder to shoulder with workers from other unions at hui in Whangārei, Auckland, Manukau, Hamilton, Mt Maunganui, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Wellington, Nelson, Greymouth, Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill.

The New Zealand Council of Trade unions led organisation of the Fight Back Together hui with the support of many its affiliated unions.

Speaking before a 4,500 strong crowd at Parliament Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi assistant secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said that workers demand, "better investment in public and social infrastructure, public services, health and education" so New Zealanders’ standard of living improves.

"That’s what this is all about. It’s about a decent quality of life for all of us. It’s about an education system where every child reaches their potential," she said.

"It’s about a health system where we … and our families get the health care we need.

"It’s about an Aotearoa New Zealand that upholds the provision of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

"It’s about an Aotearoa New Zealand that values public servants and the public services they deliver for all of us."

More than 6000 public servants, many PSA members, have lost their jobs under the government’s cuts. Fitzsimons said public servants including those in public health, public science and those protecting our borders have been impacted by the cuts.

Fitzsimons described the cuts as "shameful".

"[Public servants] know their work is important and it now won’t get done."

PSA National Secretary Duane Leo said the 3500-strong crowd at Auckland’s Aotea Square was vibrant and colourful.

‘People were happy to be there speaking up. It’s about time we started to do this," he said.

"We need to change course and value and invest in our public services; for our future, for all Kiwis, and abandon this backward road to nowhere."

