Submissions Open For The Auckland Harbour Board And Takapuna Borough Council Empowering Act Amendment Bill

The Chairperson of the Governance and Administration Committee is calling for submissions on the Auckland Harbour Board and Takapuna Borough Council Empowering Act Amendment Bill.

This bill would amend the Auckland Harbour Board and Takapuna Borough Council Empowering Act 1923. The Act specifies what purposes the land at 17 Sir Peter Blake Parade, Bayswater, Auckland, can be used for. This land is owned by the Takapuna Boating Club Incorporated.

The bill would allow this land to be used for commercial purposes, as long as it is principally used for community purposes. This is intended to enable the club to be able to secure commercial income to fund restoration of the boat club building at the site.

This is a local bill. Local bills are bills promoted by a local authority. They deal with issues specific to a local area and must only affect a particular locality.

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Wednesday 13 November 2024.

