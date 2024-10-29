New Zealand Young Labour Calls For Ban On Candace Owens

New Zealand Young Labour is calling on the Coalition Government to deny entry to far-right commentator Candace Owens, who is scheduled to visit Aotearoa in November 2024. Young Labour’s President, Ethan Reille, warns that Owens’ record of divisive, hate-filled rhetoric threatens New Zealand’s values of inclusivity and compassion.

"Aotearoa is a nation built on manaakitanga, kindness, and acceptance,” said Reille. “But our commitment to tolerance cannot extend to those who seek to undermine it. Candace Owens’ views are not merely controversial—they are dangerous. We must protect our communities from rhetoric that empowers divisive movements. Allowing her a platform here would fail to uphold our core values. We call on the Government to act with courage and safeguard a diverse, unified Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Young Labour draws parallels between Owens and previous far-right visitors, such as Lauren Southern and Posie Parker, whose presence in New Zealand led to increased tensions and the normalization of hate speech. Owens’ influence extends to extremists, including the March 15 terrorist who cited her in his manifesto. Her visit, Young Labour argues, would embolden hate driven narratives and undermine New Zealand’s commitment to diversity.

In a letter to Minister of Immigration Hon Erica Stanford, Young Labour outlined the following demands:

Immediate Ban on Candace Owens – Deny Owens entry, citing her harmful rhetoric and documented influence on those spreading hate speech.

Enhanced Security if Entry is Permitted – Ensure visible police presence and security at public events to protect vulnerable communities and deter hate speech.

Increased Support for Anti-Hate Initiatives – Strengthen funding for organizations that counter hate speech, promote social cohesion, and educate against divisive rhetoric. Stricter Entry Restrictions on Hate Speech Advocates – Prioritize public safety by restricting entry for individuals who incite division and disrupt social harmony.

“Aotearoa is known for compassion and unity. This is our moment to reaffirm that and show the world we are serious about protecting our multicultural, inclusive society,” Reille added. Young Labour remains committed to advocating for a safe, inclusive Aotearoa and welcomes further dialogue with government officials on these urgent issues.

