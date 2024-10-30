FACT Aotearoa Says New Zealand Should Deny Holocaust Denier Candace Owens A Visa

FACT Aotearoa calls on Minister of Immigration Erica Stanford to direct Immigration NZ to deny Candace Owens a visa for entry to New Zealand.

Candace Owens has advanced dangerous conspiracy theories and antisemitic rhetoric including Holocaust denial, minimising Nazi medical experiments in concentration camps, and false claims about Muslims.

The Christchurch mosque terrorist credited Owens for his leap from words to action. “Yes, the person that has influenced me above all was Candace Owens. Each time she spoke I was stunned by her insights and her own views helped push me further and further into the belief of violence over meekness.”

The right to free speech is important but must be balanced with other rights including New Zealanders’ rights to life and safety.

Wisely, Australia has concluded that Owens “has the capacity to incite discord” and rejected her visa. New Zealand must follow that lead.

