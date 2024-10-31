Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
17 Senior Staff Fat Trim A Drop In The Ocean

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is weighing in on DIA’s ‘fat trim’ of 17 senior staff that were bringing home an average salary of $152,000. This comes after the bloated department has added 477 more bureaucrats in just 5 years.

Commenting on the relatively small cuts, Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes said:

“It’s nice to see that the DIA is starting to make cuts at the top by beginning with the crème de la crème of the bloated bureaucracy at DIA.

“While there may be cries from the DIA that they have been hard done by, the 17 bureaucrats that were canned were bringing home exuberant salaries. DIA has been taking taxpayers for a ride over the last number of years, so it is nice to see a turn in the right direction.

“However, more needs to be done to return the DIA bureaucrat bubble back to normality. The agency still has about 2700 FTE who continue to milk the pocketbook of taxpayers.”

