CAPHRA Warns Against Rushed Vaping Legislation In New Zealand

Monday, 4 November 2024, 2:17 pm
Press Release: CAPHRA

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) is raising serious concerns about New Zealand's proposed Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Amendment Bill (No 2), urging MPs not to rush the legislation through Parliament before year's end.

"While we appreciate the Health Committee's efforts to review this bill, the report fails to adequately address the valid concerns raised by numerous submitters," said Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA. "Pushing this legislation through under urgency would be a grave mistake that could have unintended consequences for public health."

CAPHRA's analysis of the submissions and committee report highlights several key issues:

1. Disregard for Consumer Voices: Despite many submissions from vapers and harm reduction advocates, their perspectives are largely absent from the committee's recommendations.

2. Potential Black Market Risks: Any time a ban is considered, there must be considerations on how that may drive users to illicit products, a concern echoed by multiple submitters but not sufficiently addressed.

3. Impact on Smoking Cessation: The report downplays warnings that restricting vape access could hinder smoking cessation efforts, contradicting New Zealand's Smokefree 2025 goal.

4. Lack of Evidence-Based Approach: The committee's recommendations do not fully align with the evidence-based harm reduction strategies that have contributed to New Zealand's declining smoking rates.

5. Rushed Process: The short timeframe for submissions and review raises questions about the thoroughness of the legislative process.

"We urge New Zealand MPs to pause and reconsider," Loucas added. "Rushing this bill through Parliament before proper scrutiny risks undermining years of progress in reducing smoking rates."

CAPHRA calls on the New Zealand government to:

  1. Extend the legislative timeline to allow for more comprehensive review
  2. Commission an independent impact assessment of the proposed changes
  3. Align any new regulations with evidence-based harm reduction principles.

"New Zealand has been a world leader in risk proportionate tobacco harm reduction policies," concluded Loucas. "Let's not jeopardise that progress with hasty legislation that could do more harm than good."

