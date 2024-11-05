Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

IRD Data Leaking Killed By 9,000-strong Taxpayers’ Union Campaign

Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The IRD had been leaking taxpayers’ data to overseas tech firms in what Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, described as “shameful, and frankly it beggars belief that it is legal.”

“Even now, IRD Commissioner Peter Mersi is still refusing to front up to the millions of Kiwis his department has put at risk."

“Rather than saying IRD is ending the leaks because it was wrong to leak data, he’s blamed the Taxpayers’ Union’s campaign for drowning Inland Revenue in complaints from concerned taxpayers. Well we’re proud that the 9,000 of our supporters who wrote to the IRD demanding answers can claim this win.”

“Commissioner Mersi needs to stop burying his head in the sand, and explain to Kiwis how his department are going to clean up the mess of the data they’ve already leaked.”

“At the absolute bare minimum, we know 268,000 taxpayers have had their data leaked without even the skin-deep ‘protection’ of hashing. Heads need to roll over this.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 