The Treaty Principles Bill Is Advanced Without Us And In Spite Of Us

“The Government continues to waste everyone’s time and energy on a Bill going nowhere,” says Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere Justin Tipa.

“The Bill is an attack on our rangatiratanga and the move to bring it forward is yet another tactic to distract us from the real issues facing New Zealanders. This Bill is being advanced without us and in spite of us.

“For Ngāi Tahu, it’s simple. In 1840, Ngāi Tahu rangatira committed to a constitutional monarchy who’s right to govern rests on its obligation to recognise and protect the tino rangatiratanga of iwi and hapū. There is honour in that agreement; it is not something that should be subject to the whims of political parties.

“We agree with the Waitangi Tribunal that if this Bill continues, it would be the worst and most comprehensive breach of Te Tiriti of this generation. It is pointless, expensive, and divisive.

“We should focus on how we exercise rangatiratanga for the benefit of all New Zealanders – how it can contribute to solve the housing crisis and empower local communities to manage their affairs in innovative ways.

“Bringing the Bill forward seems cynical and designed to avoid the timing of the nationwide hīkoi. Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu encourages Ngāi Tahu whānau to mobilise and voice their opposition to the Treaty Principles Bill,” says Justin Tipa.

