Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Treaty Principles Bill Is Advanced Without Us And In Spite Of Us

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu

“The Government continues to waste everyone’s time and energy on a Bill going nowhere,” says Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere Justin Tipa.

“The Bill is an attack on our rangatiratanga and the move to bring it forward is yet another tactic to distract us from the real issues facing New Zealanders. This Bill is being advanced without us and in spite of us.

“For Ngāi Tahu, it’s simple. In 1840, Ngāi Tahu rangatira committed to a constitutional monarchy who’s right to govern rests on its obligation to recognise and protect the tino rangatiratanga of iwi and hapū. There is honour in that agreement; it is not something that should be subject to the whims of political parties.

“We agree with the Waitangi Tribunal that if this Bill continues, it would be the worst and most comprehensive breach of Te Tiriti of this generation. It is pointless, expensive, and divisive.

“We should focus on how we exercise rangatiratanga for the benefit of all New Zealanders – how it can contribute to solve the housing crisis and empower local communities to manage their affairs in innovative ways.

“Bringing the Bill forward seems cynical and designed to avoid the timing of the nationwide hīkoi. Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu encourages Ngāi Tahu whānau to mobilise and voice their opposition to the Treaty Principles Bill,” says Justin Tipa.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 