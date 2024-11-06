Treaty Principles Bill Is Deliberately Divisive

“Despite all of the expert advice that the proposed Treaty Principles Bill will breach international human rights standards and the Treaty agreements, this government continues with its attacks on Māori rights through its introduction to parliament,” said National Iwi Chairs spokesperson Professor Margaret Mutu.

“This attack is being driven by right wing capitalists whose aim is to dispossess whānau of all we have and what we are entitled to have,” she said. “Racism and greed are their motivation.”

“There are strong concerns from the Ministry of Justice officials, the Waitangi Tribunal, academics, communities and iwi about the draft Bill’s content and impact on tino rangatiratanga and the Māori-Crown relationship.”

“We have been subjected to colonial racism for many generations, but this government is the most extreme we have experienced in recent times. Our people are resilient and there is a growing body of support from community groups grounded in justice and equality standing in solidarity in the fight for our rights and recognition as Tangata Whenua of this land.”

“The realisation of our rights, smashed by years of colonisation, only emerge through protest. We call on all fair-minded New Zealanders to join or meet with the Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti, the national protest to uphold Te Tiriti and stop the government’s attacks on Māori, and participate in the sessions that will help us learn more about Te Tiriti and how Rangatiratanga works for all New Zealanders. The treaty belongs to all of us,” Professor Mutu said.

“This government’s actions demonstrate the urgent need for a constitution that will put some fetters on racism and provide better protection of our rights,” she concluded.

