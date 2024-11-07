Has Simon Watts Forgotten Who The Minister Is?

The Taxpayers’ Union is asking “where does the buck stop” following Revenue Minister Simon Watts’ comments that IRD took “appropriate action” over its leaking of more than a quarter of a million taxpayers’ data. Despite leading the Department, Watts’ has simply “expressed [his] disappointment” over the leaks.

Commenting on the Minister’s weak response, Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“Minister Watts needs start to show up for the - at least - 268,000 Kiwis who are victims of IRD’s betrayal and incompetence.

“Does he not realise that he is the Minister in charge of the people who perpetrated this travesty? The people who have been affected need to see action, instead of the Minister’s ‘disappointment’.

“Heads need to roll, and the only acceptable answer is the Minister ensuring those responsible pack up their desks and look for a new job. It's time he remembered he was elected to represent the people of New Zealand, not just the IRD’s spin doctors.”

