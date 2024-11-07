Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Has Simon Watts Forgotten Who The Minister Is?

Thursday, 7 November 2024, 11:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is asking “where does the buck stop” following Revenue Minister Simon Watts’ comments that IRD took “appropriate action” over its leaking of more than a quarter of a million taxpayers’ data. Despite leading the Department, Watts’ has simply “expressed [his] disappointment” over the leaks.

Commenting on the Minister’s weak response, Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“Minister Watts needs start to show up for the - at least - 268,000 Kiwis who are victims of IRD’s betrayal and incompetence.

“Does he not realise that he is the Minister in charge of the people who perpetrated this travesty? The people who have been affected need to see action, instead of the Minister’s ‘disappointment’.

“Heads need to roll, and the only acceptable answer is the Minister ensuring those responsible pack up their desks and look for a new job. It's time he remembered he was elected to represent the people of New Zealand, not just the IRD’s spin doctors.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 