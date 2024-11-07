Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Have Your Say On The Oversight Of Oranga Tamariki System Legislation Amendment Bill

Thursday, 7 November 2024, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Social Services and Community Committee

The Oversight of Oranga Tamariki System Legislation Amendment Bill has been referred to the Social Services and Community Committee and public submissions are now open.

The bill seeks to enhance oversight and monitoring of the Oranga Tamariki system by making structural changes to the Independent Children’s Monitor and the Children and Young People’s Commission. The bill would do this by amending the Oversight of Oranga Tamariki System Act 2022 and the Children and Young People’s Commission Act 2022. Amendments to the Acts would include:

  • Making the Independent Children’s Monitor an independent Crown entity
  • Disestablishing the board model of the Children and Young Peoples Commission and reverting it to an independent Crown entity with a single Children’s Commissioner
  • Providing for consequential and transitional arrangements for the Monitor and Commission to enable a transition of functions, such as: general workforce issues, transfer of information, assets and liabilities and the new appointments for the Monitor and Commissioner.

The bill does not propose any changes to the roles of the Independent Children’s Monitor, the Children’s Commissioner or the Ombudsman (in situations where complaints are made that relate to children and young people).

Tell the Social Services and Community Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Sunday, 8 December 2024.

For more details about the bill:

  • Read the full content of the bill
  • Get more details about the bill
  • What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?
     
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Social Services and Community Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 