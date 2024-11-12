Minister Using Extraordinary Power Shows Need For Fair Pay Offer At NZDF As Strike Continues

The PSA is calling on Minister of Defence Judith Collins to ensure NZDF comes to the table with a fresh offer to resolve the pay dispute with civilian workers.

This follows the Minister using a rare power to approve the Armed Forces undertaking the work of striking civilian workers, a power not used since 2001.

"This an extraordinary move and will do nothing to improve morale among civilian workers which is already at rock bottom following the zero-pay rise offer," said Fleur Fitzsimons Assistant Secretary for Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

PSA members who are civilian workers escalated industrial action last week after NZDF refused to budge from a zero-pay rise offered during negotiations for a new collective agreement (see past statement below).

"The Minister has resorted to replacing some striking workers in the Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Service and in the Security Guard Services with members of the Armed Forces, this shows just how important and valuable these civilian staff are.

"The military clearly could not operate without civilian personnel, which is why the zero-pay offer is insulting.

"NZDF urgently needs to start valuing civilian workers just like those in uniform. They deserve recognition and respect.

"That’s why the Minister needs to ensure that NZDF comes to the table with an offer that reflects the increased cost of living and the critical value of these civilian staff to the defence of the country."

There are strict provisions in the Employment Relations Act 2000 about when and how employers can replace striking workers. The PSA is seeking urgent legal advice about whether this rare step is even lawful.

"This is an attempt to undermine the impact of the strike, but it also shows the strike action is working.

"This move simply hardens our resolve to get a fair deal for our members who are doing it tough like so many," said Fleur Fitzsimons.

Previous statement on NZDF strike action

30 October Industrial action escalates as NZDF refuses to budge on zero pay rise

