Takatāpui, Rainbow & MVPFAFF+ Survivors Lead Aotearoa’s Journey Toward Truth & Reconciliation

Elevating the distinct voices of courageous Takatāpui, Rainbow, and MVPFAFF+ survivors who shared their powerful testimonies in the Abuse in Care Inquiry is vital to Aotearoa’s journey toward truth and reconciliation, researchers say.

Today, in a powerful expression of identity and hope, these survivors of Abuse in Care will gather together in Thames to watch the live broadcast of the national apology being read in the House of Representatives in Parliament.

They will also receive freshly printed copies of Voices of Takatāpui, Rainbow, and MVPFAFF+ Survivors, that was provided by Te Whāriki Manawāhine o Hauraki to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission.

“We work to uphold the voices of the most marginalised whānau in our communities and were approached by the Royal Commission to undertake this research,” says researcher Paora Moyle, of Te Whāriki Manawāhine o Hauraki.

“Takatāpui, Rainbow and MVPFAFF+ identities are neither well understood nor well accepted in mainstream siloes of our society.”

The 66-page independent report presents survivors' compelling vision of hope, desire for a cultural shift for Aotearoa New Zealand and a totally reimagined future of care.

The report shows what intersectionalities between culture and diverse abilities means, and how the act of institutionalisation (placing a person into care) reaches across these intersectionalities and targets them all in specific ways.

It embraces turning points and connections that changed lives as well as the need for true justice for transgression by the State and church leadership that has been well traversed in testimonies.

It lists proposed solutions for the State, stripping churches of charitable status, monitoring mechanisms, a code of ethics for clergy, redress and reparation and the need for significant and meaningful enduring change.

Survivor leadership within Te Whāriki was involved for many years in the fight for the establishment of the Royal Commission and significantly contributed to the 6 years of the Commission’s work and to the writing of its final reports and recommendations.

The work has not gone unnoticed in international academic circles either an acceptance for Moyle to present this work at the International Network of Indigenous Health, Knowledge, and Development (INIHKD) Reclaiming Ecologies of Indigenous Love (REIL), a prestigious international Indigenous conference in the US.

“Our research will be presented at a national indigenous conference, ‘Reclaiming Ecologies of Love’ in New Mexico next year, because it's recognised that it's really important to include ‘two spirit whānau’ in the work we do.”

“That's what they're working with over there. We call ours takatāpui, indigenous whānau who are diverse, and that's what they were targeted for.”

The research from Takatāpui, Rainbow, and MVPFAFF+ survivors also highlights the urgent need to end State control over children’s care decisions, advocating instead for empowering whānau with the necessary support and resources to provide appropriate care.

“Here at Te Whāriki Manawāhine o Hauraki we work with all people, but our heart is particularly with our Māori takatāpui who were taken, put into institutions and never seen of again. And we have stories within this report that promote that.”

“I do not believe anyone should make care decisions about mokopuna they do not love,” says Moyle.

The Thames-based refuge and research organisation employs a kaimahi team consisting of survivors of State and faith-based abuse, as well as kaimahi who are gay, lesbian, Takatāpui, and non-binary identifying.

“We are aware that some survivors may have chosen not to go to Wellington to witness the apology personally, some may not want an apology, and some may want someone to watch the televised apology with,” says Denise Messiter Chief Executive of Te Whāriki Manawāhine o Hauraki.

“Te Whāriki is hosting a viewing for all our survivor whānau who want to be together to hear and watch the Government’s apology from 8.30 am – 12.30 pm.”

Definition

MVPFAFF+ An acronym used to encompass the diverse gender and sexuality expressions and roles across Pacific cultures. The acronym stands for mahu, vakasalewa, palopa, fa‘afafine, akavai‘ne, fakaleiti (leiti), fakafifine, and more. Their meanings are best understood within their cultural context and may mean something different to each person. The following terms do not have a Western equivalent, but are loosely translated to mean ‘in the manner of a woman’:

Fa’afafine (Samoa)

Mahu (Tahiti/Hawaii)

Vaka se lewa lewa (Fiji)

Palopa (Papua New Guinea)

Akava’ine (Cook Islands)

Fakaleiti/leiti (Tonga)

Fakafifine (Niu)

