Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ara Taiohi Calls For Abuse Apology To Be Backed Up By Rangatahi-centred Policies

Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Ara Taiohi

Over the last few months, Ara Taiohi has been digesting the report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State and Faith Care. We are disgusted by the cruel abuses outlined by the Royal Commission. We welcome today’s official recognition that these acts should not have happened, and trust should not have been broken.

We would like to acknowledge the impact the report has on had survivors of abuse, including any rangatahi who have been affected by abuse. Alongside the dedicated organisations and ngā kaimahi who support survivors of abuse, the youth development sector is here to awhiana those for whom this report is not just words, but their lived reality.

We must build back better, build a system with rangatahi at its very centre. The legacy of this government will be measured by their ability to respond appropriately, to create a physically safe and emotionally nurturing environment for children and young people in care.

Ara Taiohi and our partners across the youth development sector will continue to engage with the government to encourage the inclusion of positive youth development approaches within protection policies and practices, and to highlight the role that trained youth workers can play in delivering a holistic system that protects and cherishes our rangatahi.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Ara Taiohi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 