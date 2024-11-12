An Apology For The Apology? Blind Survivor Deplores Use Of Ableist Slur By Prime Minister At Historic Apology For Abuse

Jonathan Mosen, a longstanding leader in the disability sector and a survivor of abuse in state care, has expressed his hurt, disappointment, and anger at Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s use of an ableist, pejorative phrase at an event which should have been a safe space for disabled survivors.

Jonathan, who is blind, says the use of the phrase “turned a blind eye” to describe the State’s response to abuse was insensitive and inappropriate under the circumstances.

“The phrase "turn a blind eye" is an inherently ableist expression that wrongly equates blindness with ignorance, neglect, or deliberate stupidity. This phrase, like many others, reinforces the dangerous and outdated stereotype that blind people are less perceptive, capable, or engaged than their sighted counterparts,” says Jonathan.

“Such language is not only unfair and untrue, but it also serves to dehumanise and marginalise those who are blind by implying that blindness represents a fundamental flaw or lack of awareness. It is abusive in and of itself”

“I am all too aware that people can know that abuse is taking place, whether they are blind or not. These sorts of phrases belittle and undervalue blind people, and to hear it being used at such an historic moment is disgraceful. And it is not the first time the Prime Minister has used the phrase. He also used it at the tabling of the Report of the Royal Commission, causing equal offense”.

“I have no doubt that the text of this speech underwent extensive drafting,” Jonathan says. “Every word, every phrase, would have been carefully considered. And that just goes to show how marginalised disabled people are in New Zealand. If a disabled person had been anywhere near the drafting process, they would have told the Prime Minister in no uncertain terms that the use of this phrase, particularly in this context at this time, is just as egregious as saying something sexist or racist.”

Jonathan is calling on the Prime Minister to apologise to disabled people for the use of an ableist slur.

“For the rest of my life, I will regret not standing up in the public gallery and calling him out on the spot,” Jonathan says. “This is not OK, and I wish I hadn’t attended.”

