Survivors Must Receive Redress To Have The Opportunity To Heal: Save The Children

Save the Children is appealing to the Government to urgently implement the recommendations of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State Care and Faith Based Institutions and provide redress and healing support to survivors.

Following today’s formal apology from the Government to the estimated 200,000 children, young people and adults who were abused in state and faith-based care institutions, Save the Children Advocacy Director Jacqui Southey says the child rights organisation stands in full support of those survivors.

"Today is a momentous day where the Government takes responsibility, acknowledges and apologises for those harms," says Ms Southey.

"We reiterate our call to the Government to implement the recommendations of the Royal Commission of Inquiry without delay, including redress for survivors.

"The kōrero shared by survivors today showed just how real that burden is, the hurt, the mamae remains deeply felt.

"For some survivors, the experience of giving evidence to the Royal Commission and intervening time without direction or strong response from the Government has been retraumatising and caused feelings of isolation.

"We would like to acknowledge the bravery of survivors that have spoken up about the abuse they suffered. It’s vital these brave individuals urgently have access to a full and fair redress."

Ms Southey says the voices of survivors, including those who may no longer be with us today, must be honoured by actioning the recommendations of the Royal Commission of Inquiry.

"While the Royal Commission of Inquiry looked into historic abuse, we know that too many children in State care continue to be harmed - an unacceptable reality. The right of every child to be protected from harm in State care must be guaranteed and we hope that by addressing the systemic failings of the past, we may be able to protect the rights of children in State care now and in the future.

"This also means ensuring we build strong families well equipped and supported to care for their children, instead of having children go into State care. This requires investment and shifting focus on prevention rather than response to harm.

"Today’s vision shared of New Zealand as a thriving garden where every child is loved, kept safe and grows into a thriving member of society is a dream we hope will one day become a reality. An Aotearoa where every child has their rights understood, respected and upheld ensuring they live good lives now and have a bright future to look forward to."

© Scoop Media

