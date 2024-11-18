Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
MFAT Decision To Ship $4 Million To Vanuatu Out-Of-Touch

Monday, 18 November 2024, 11:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is responding to comments made by the head of New Zealand’s delegation to COP 29, Todd Croad, who is suggesting additional pathways of climate reparations for the Vanuatu government to be paid by New Zealand taxpayers.

Commenting on NZ’s decision to sign a $4million taxpayer funded bailout for Vanuatu, Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“Instead of providing services for the people of New Zealand, MFAT has decided to ship boat loads of taxpayers’ money overseas to Vanuatu.”

“Not only do taxpayers appear to be on the hook for $4 million dollars of climate reparations, but the comments made by Mr. Croad discussing additional ‘pathways’ to forfeit more New Zealand tax dollars to Vanuatu are both out-of-touch and disrespectful to hardworking taxpayers.”

“Kiwis shouldn’t be responsible for picking up the climate reparations tab when New Zealand contributes less then 0.1% of global carbon emissions while large emitting countries such as China and the United States aren’t paying a dime.”

Notes:
The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

