Statement From Palestinian Leaders: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti Is A Historic Moment For All In Aotearoa

We, the undersigned Palestinians, believe the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti ( ) is a historic moment for all in Aotearoa. We share this statement to strengthen our community’s commitment to working alongside Māori ( ) and tāngata Tiriti () to achieve te Tiriti ( ) justice.

Over the last year, thousands of iwi Māori, Pākehā ( ) and tauiwi () have stood with us for Palestinian rights. We call on supporters of the Palestinian cause —a cause for justice, freedom and self-determination— to do what is in alignment with these values. Standing against settler colonialism in Palestine means standing against it here too.

Inspired by the kotahitanga () of te ao Māori, we draw on our own political tradition of nurturing a unified Palestinian people despite exile and separation. We unify here for te Tiriti.

Our commitment is enduring. It is a commitment fastened to honouring the land we stand on – its truth, its history and its people. The land remembers, and we must remember with it. We commit to a different kind of Aotearoa and a better world. One free from the racism that sits at the foundations of all colonising nations.

As tāngata Tiriti, we know that our ability to live here ethically means recognising that Māori never ceded their rights to determine their own futures in their own lands. No Indigenous people ever have, could or would. Every dispossession of a people from their land is a claim of one people's inferiority under another people's superiority.

The intent of the rangatira () who signed te Tiriti o Waitangi was to allow other peoples to live here in a way that was mutually respectful of each other’s rights. Balance and interdependence. Not permission for domination, settler government rule and land theft.

Knowledge of injustice is a responsibility to act. Te Tiriti sets out an honourable way for us to live here. It is our duty and privilege to work alongside iwi (), hapū ( ) and tāngata Tiriti to end the re-writing of this country’s history. Today, that means walking alongside Māori to oppose the The Treaty Principles Bill. Every day, that means respecting the authority of mana whenua ( ) in our rohe (). We can and must do more here.

Lastly, as Palestinians, we know what it is to endure colonial violence. And though the timelines and technologies are different, the racist lies remain the same. They are being used against our people in real time during one of the greatest and most documented crimes of the century: genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Settler colonial nations are built and expanded through violence. During settlement this violence is brazenly genocidal. Other times it is quieter: efforts to eradicate a people through cultural erasure, mass incarceration, institutional racism and denial. No matter the form, this is wrong.

We are joined in an intergenerational and global struggle without end. Let us build the movements capable of bringing about a more just future from Aotearoa to Palestine.

We can and we are.

Toitū Te Tiriti ( ) and Free Palestine!

Dr Abdallah Gouda

Adam Khalil

Afnan Kayed

Dr Ahmed Saadeh

Ali Gouda

Ayah

Fadia Al-Husseini

Hamid Abu-Shanab

Heba Mortaja

Laura Agel

Layan Khalil

Maher Nazzel

Dr Mai Tamimi

Mariam Almasri

Meena Al-Emleh

Minas Al-Ansari

Mohammed Gouda

Nadia Abu-Shanab

Nadine Mortaja

Ni’ma Baniowda

Rafiq Abu-Shanab

Rahaf Gouda

Rana Hamida

Rand Hazou

Rasha Abu-Safieh

Reem Al-Ansari

Rinad Tamimi

Dr Ruba Harfeil

Ruby Gouda

Rula Abu-Safieh

Saed Alazza

Dr Sameh Daraghmeh/Shamout

Saniah Naim

Samira Zaiton

Shahd El-Matary

Sumaia Daoud

Taimor T Hazou

Tameem Shaltoni

Tassnim Gouda

Wajd El-Matary

Yasmine Serhan

Yasser Abdulaal

