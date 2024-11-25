New Zealand Ports Urged To End Live Animal Exports As Maritime Union Takes Stand

The Animal Justice Party (AJP) applauds the Maritime Union of New Zealand for taking a decisive stand against the resumption of live animal exports by sea. Their recent vote to oppose this trade reinforces the growing consensus that live exports are not only cruel but also harm New Zealand’s international reputation as a leader in ethical practices.

Referencing the recent article from RNZ, Rob McNeil, Executive President of the AJP, expressed solidarity with the union’s position, stating "The voices opposing live exports are becoming louder and more united. The call for ethical and sustainable policies reflects the values New Zealanders hold dear. The Maritime Union’s stance highlights the significant risks associated with this trade—not only to animals but also to the integrity of our ports and our nation’s standing on the global stage."

As part of AJP’s current campaign to have ports stand against exporting live animals, the AJP has prepared a set of principles that can stand alone or be incorporated into policy for ports across New Zealand to adopt and implement. This policy is designed to ensure that no animals are subjected to the risks and suffering of sea transport.

McNeil continues "In today’s world, most businesses already have policies addressing social responsibility, environmental sustainability, and even modern slavery. It’s obvious we need a similar commitment to animal welfare. Policies that reflect humane practices are not just ethical—they align with the expectations of citizens, shareholders, and trading partners. Councils and ports must recognise that cruelty to animals is never acceptable and ensure their actions reflect the values of the communities they serve."

Through its campaign, the AJP has been actively engaging with local councillors, port authorities, and communities to secure a future where New Zealand’s ports reflect the ethical and sustainable values that resonate with the nation and its global trading partners.

Individuals can show their support for keeping the ban and ensuring our ports adopt the right animal welfare policies by signing the No Live Exports Pledge on the AJP’s website. https://animaljustice.org.nz/stop-live-exports/

Consider supporting AJP's ongoing efforts to protect animals by joining or donating.

