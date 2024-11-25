Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Gov't Needs To Put Taxpayers First After $500 Billion COP Deal

Monday, 25 November 2024, 11:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is weighing in on the recent COP29 agreement which lays out a plan to fund developing nations with $500 billion a year until 2035 on the backs of developed nations. This comes despite the fact New Zealand is already providing $216-per-household a year from 2022-2026. Based on the increase in the overall amount, this yearly per-household figure could be on track to triple.

Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer Alex Emes called the deal “a move towards global socialism” due to the agreed upon large transfer of wealth from countries like New Zealand to the third world.

“These COP negotiations seem to have become more about New Zealand taxpayers subsidising the pockets of dictators then their original intention of protecting the planet.

“This latest agreement shows how out of touch New Zealand’s leaders have become with Kiwi voters. Kiwis are facing higher prices and paying higher taxes all to hear that their hard-earned money has gone to fill the political egos of entitled politicians.

“Now, despite facing financial hardship from multiple large-scale climate events in the last year alone, this government continues to prioritise the needs of the rest of the world ahead of its citizens.

“The $216-per-household we’re already shipping overseas every year could’ve covered 2/3rds of the budget for the Dunedin hospital. With that amount now possibly set to triple, think what we could build if we focussed on using Kiwi tax dollars for Kiwi infrastructure.”

© Scoop Media

Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
