NZDF Urged To End Strike With Fair Offer For Civilian Workers As Mediation Begins

The PSA is urging NZDF to finally show civilian workers the respect they deserve and provide a fair pay offer during mediation which begins tomorrow.

"It’s high time NZDF made an offer that properly respects the vital work of civilian staff in keeping our country safe," said Fleur Fitzsimons Assistant Secretary for Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"This dispute has dragged on for too long and damaged the morale of civilian workers - this is the second round of mediation, and the PSA urges NZDF to do the right thing."

PSA members who are civilian workers escalated industrial action recently after NZDF refused to budge from a zero-pay rise offered during negotiations for a new collective agreement.

This triggered a rare use of powers by the Minister of Defence this month in approving the military undertaking the work of striking civilian workers, a power not used since 2001.

"This extraordinary step proves that the military can’t operate without civilian personnel, which is why the original zero-pay offer was so insulting.

"The PSA urges NZDF to revisit its refusal to budge before it inflicts lasting damage on the civilian workforce and the capability of our military.

"The longer this drags on, the more likely NZDF will lose more skilled civilian workers when it’s already facing critical shortages.

"It’s time for an offer the recognises the simple fact that civilian staff, like those in uniform, do important work and like them are facing the same pressures on their household budget from the rising cost of living. It’s only fair."

